For BJP, Covid is where Bharat Jodo Yatra is: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:12 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP, saying they can hold as many public meetings as they want in the rest of India but see Covid where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through.

His fresh attack came a day after he said the government is coming up with ''excuses'' to stop the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which is currently in Haryana and will enter the national capital on Saturday.

''Now, (the Union) health minister is writing me letter that Covid has come back, stop the yatra. In the rest of India, BJP can hold as many public meetings as they want, but where Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on, there is Corona and Covid,'' Gandhi said addressing a public meeting here Friday evening.

Targeting the BJP, he said a select few are spreading hate and they want farmers and the youth to have fear in their hearts so they can convert it into hatred.

''But India's common people including farmers and the youth are speaking the language of love, walking together and moving hand-in-hand,'' he said.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is against unemployment, inflation, and fear and hatred.

