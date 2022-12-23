Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:25 IST
DAP don't need people who have poor or tainted record: Azad
The Democratic Azad Party does not need people with tainted political records but fresh and energetic faces who can work for the people, party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said here on Friday.

Addressing the party workers in Jammu, he said the DAP will emerge strong political force in Jammu and Kashmir.

''I have started cleaning operation in the party,'' Azad told reporters here on the sidelines of a function Friday evening.

Stressing that in democracy Governor rule can’t be prolonged at any cost, he called for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

''But here in Jammu Kashmir, we continue to live under the same and they probably want us to live on the mercy of bureaucracy,'' he said.

Azad said DAP is a political forum ''open for all but only merit will prevail. “Above all I am the citizen of India and anybody from any religious and social background can come and meet me,” he said. He stressed that he is not in the politics to ''build business empires'' and buy properties but as a politician his only job is to serve humanity.

On the occasion Congress leader Naveen Bali and Corporator Anu Bali along with hundreds of workers joined the DAP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

