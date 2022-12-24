Why is Congress Party opposing Covid guidelines?: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI: Union Minster Anurag Thakur on Friday claimed that the Congress was not adhering to Covid protocols announced by the Centre amid the fears of a fresh surge in cases in the country. Speaking to ANI, Anurag Thakur said, "The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has been going on for more than a month. Several countries across the globe are battling record surges in Covid cases and the government has taken appropriate steps to ensure safety of our people. So why is the Congress opposing it? Protocols are for everyone."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We have issued guidelines amid the prevailing global Covid situation. It is upto the Congress leaders to decide if they would follow the guidelines like responsible citizens." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the government for making excuses to stop the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

'It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote to me saying Covid is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra," said Rahul while addressing a rally in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday. In a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to follow the Covid guidelines strictly during the Yatra.

"Follow the Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health minister said in the letter on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)