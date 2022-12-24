Left Menu

Congress to start 'Haat se Haat Jodo' campaign to spread Rahul's message of 'Love' : Digvijaya Singh

"After 30 January. we will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra among everyone going door-to-door,"

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 10:40 IST
Congress to start 'Haat se Haat Jodo' campaign to spread Rahul's message of 'Love' : Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the national capital on Saturday with Rahul Gandhi leading from the front, the exuberance among the Congress workers multiplied. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh informed that the party will be starting the "Haat se Haat Jodo" campaign soon. "All planning and preparations have been made for the Haat se Haat Jodo campaign. The door-to-door campaign will start after 30 January. We will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra among everyone," said Singh while speaking to ANI.

On being asked whether Congress will be able to join the opposition parties together, Singh said that everyone is welcome to this Yatra. "From the first day of the Yatra, Congress has stated that those who want to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra can join it. Everybody is welcome here, " he said. Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered the national capital from Haryana on Saturday and was attended by several senior Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The Yatra's flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station.

Standing by his aim to open "shop of love in the market of hatred", Rahul Gandhi said that the common people of this country are now talking about love. "Some people are spreading hatred but the country's common man is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I've said to people of RSS-BJP that we're here to open the shop of love in your 'bazaar' of hatred," said the Congress MP soon after reaching Delhi. So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

"You may have seen in this yatra, there was no hatred. Have you heard while walking during this yatra someone abusing you, or assaulting anyone throughout this yatra?" Rahul added. "If someone falls, other people rush to get him up to help him. This is the reality of India," Rahul said.

He said that an India filled with hatred and fear is not a real India. "This is the real India, an India of love, respect and brotherhood. we want to mirror them the true face of India," Rahul added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022