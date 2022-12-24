Left Menu

Rabuka, who was voted in by secret ballot with 28 votes against Bainimarama's 27, will lead a coalition government that includes the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA). Leaving parliament on Saturday, Rabuka told waiting media he was humbled to have become the prime minister of Fiji before being rushed away to be sworn in by the country's president.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:08 IST
Fiji gets new leader Rabuka after squeaker vote by parties
Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's prime minister on Saturday after a coalition of parties voted narrowly to instal him as leader of the strategically important Pacific nation, signalling an end to Frank Bainimarama's 16 years in power. Fiji has been pivotal in the strategically located South Pacific's response to increasing competition for influence between China and the United States, and Rabuka has said he favours Western-style democracy.

His party's manifesto wants to establish dialogue with major powers and reassess borrowing practices to make sure the country does not end up in a debt trap. Rabuka, who was voted in by secret ballot with 28 votes against Bainimarama's 27, will lead a coalition government that includes the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

Leaving parliament on Saturday, Rabuka told waiting media he was humbled to have become the prime minister of Fiji before being rushed away to be sworn in by the country's president. Biman Prasad, leader of the NFP and the new finance minister, said the incoming government would work for the Fijian people.

"We will work with everyone. We will work with the opposition, we will consult and we will work with our people," he told reporters. Fiji has a history of military coups, including two staged by Rabuka in 1987, and at times witnessed tense race relations between its indigenous majority and a large ethnic Indian group until constitutional reform in 2013 removed a race-based voting system that favoured indigenous Fijians.

The military was called in to assist police in maintaining law and order on Thursday following allegations of attacks against the Indian ethnic minority after the election. Those claims have been disputed by the new government. Bainimarama told media on Saturday that his removal from power reflected the democratic process.

"This is democracy. That is my legacy," he said. He has been elected leader of the opposition. The prime ministers of both New Zealand and Australia released statements to congratulate the newly sworn-in Rabuka.

"We strongly value Fiji as a close friend and partner as we progress our shared priorities for the region," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, added in a tweet that he also looked forward to working with Rabuka.

Although details are scarce on how the new government's foreign policy is likely to unfold, the manifesto of Rabuka's party says it wants to strengthen diplomatic relations with all countries, deepen Fiji's relationship with other Pacific nations, and "establish dialogue with all major powers in the world to promote mutual respect for sovereignty and resolution of geopolitical disputes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

