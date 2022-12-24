Left Menu

Ensure electors vote freely in Tripura assembly polls: Manik Sarkar to CPI(M) leaders

In the 2018 assembly elections, a 7 per cent vote share of the CPIM was transferred to the BJP that had proved instrumental in the partys crushing defeat at the hands of the saffron camp.State BJP leaders remained unavailable for a comment despite several attempts to reach out to them.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:45 IST
Ensure electors vote freely in Tripura assembly polls: Manik Sarkar to CPI(M) leaders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has called upon party leaders to organise people so that they are able to freely exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura.

The former chief minister, addressing a rally in Killa area in South Tripura district on Friday, called upon people to resist any attempt to prevent them from casting their votes independently. He alleged that free and fair elections hadn't taken place during the Lok Sabha, panchayat, civic polls or by-elections under the BJP rule.

Party leaders must organise people to ensure that electors are able to exercise their democratic right independently in the polls and also resist any attempt to prevent free and fair elections, he said.

Sarkar claimed that those who were ''misguided'' by the 'Cholo Paltai' (let's change) slogan of the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections are frustrated over the performance of the incumbent government.

''They have realised that their miseries will not be reversed if the present government stays in power. But you will be a fool if you think that anti-incumbency alone will be enough to unseat the present government from power,'' he said.

The former CM said party leaders have to take the lead in bringing those people, ''who have been misguided in the last assembly polls'', back to the right path to ''install a pro-people government''. In the 2018 assembly elections, a 7 per cent vote share of the CPI(M) was transferred to the BJP that had proved instrumental in the party's crushing defeat at the hands of the saffron camp.

State BJP leaders remained unavailable for a comment despite several attempts to reach out to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022