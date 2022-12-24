Maha CM to visit Aurangabad, Solapur for cleanliness drive, bank event
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Aurangabad and Solapur on Sunday to attend a cleanliness awareness event as well a function of a cooperative sugar mill, an official said.
The cleanliness awareness event will be held in the morning in Cantonment area here and has been organised by the Revdanda-based Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, he said.
The CM will then proceed to Solapur, some 310 kilometres from here, for a function of Adinath Cooperative Sugar Mill in Karmala, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement