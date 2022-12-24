Maha CM to visit Aurangabad, Solapur for cleanliness drive, bank event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Aurangabad and Solapur on Sunday to attend a cleanliness awareness event as well a function of a cooperative sugar mill, an official said.

The cleanliness awareness event will be held in the morning in Cantonment area here and has been organised by the Revdanda-based Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, he said.

The CM will then proceed to Solapur, some 310 kilometres from here, for a function of Adinath Cooperative Sugar Mill in Karmala, the official added.

