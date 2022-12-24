AP CM Jagan slams TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu over ‘negative publicity’ on State govt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday slammed Telugu Desam Party supremo and leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu saying the latter was resorting to negative publicity on the State government through his friendly "yellow media" Jagan inaugurated a slew of development works taken up at a cost of Rs 124.10 crore here on Saturday including Rs 22.40 crore Dr YSR Bus Terminal developed with state-of-the-art facilities through Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA).

"We are not only fighting with Chandrababu but also with the broken system, his friendly yellow media, and adopted son. All of them are indulging in mudslinging on the government ignoring the development taken up by the government," he said addressing a public meeting.

Jagan sought to know why TDP "failed" to implement welfare schemes for the public then unlike the YSRCP government now, he asked.

Reiterating that winning all 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections is not impossible, the Chief Minister said he was in a position to ask the people to bless him based on the benefits they received.

As part of his second day tour in YSR Kadapa district, Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister and his father Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)