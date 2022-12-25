Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said. "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told state television in an interview. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told state television in an interview. "I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Russia
- Putin
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war: India took side of its people, says Jaishankar
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
"Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward": India in UNSC on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ''destroyed''
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'