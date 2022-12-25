Left Menu

Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: Maha CM Shinde

The work of the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan is commendable and is giving a good direction to people in the country. PTI AW GK GK

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:28 IST
Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: Maha CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the opposition parties have ''no love left for Vidarbha'' as they are not taking up issues of the region during the ongoing state legislature session in the region's Nagpur city.

Talking to reporters at the Aurangabad airport in Marathwada region, Shinde said his government was working for the common people and will continue to do so.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

The opposition has been targeting the state government over various issues, including the raging border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka and a controversial allotment of a land parcel in Nagpur in 2021 when Shinde was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Vidarbha region, a net producer of power and rich in minerals and forests, comprises 11 districts namely Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

The region has given four chief ministers — Vasantrao Naik, Marotrao Kannamwar, Sudhakarrao Naik and Devendra Fadnavis.

To a question, Shinde on Sunday said the Maharashtra legislature session is underway in Nagpur city of Vidarbha.

''The opposition should have spoken about the issues of Vidarbha and taken up questions pertaining to the region. They have no love left for Vidarbha. It is now visible through their actions,'' he said.

The CM was in Aurangabad to address a cleanliness drive organised by the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, a non-governmental organisation.

Addressing a gathering after the cleanliness drive, Shinde said, ''Our government is based on the common people's expectations and it will work for them. The work of the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan is commendable and is giving a good direction to people in the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022