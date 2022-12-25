Former PM Indira Gandhi gave new direction to India's development: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in New Delhi. Chief minister Sukhu said the supreme sacrifice made by Indira Gandhi for the integrity and unity of the country would always be remembered.

He said Indira Gandhi would always be remembered for her great personality and for decisions taken in the interest of the people and the country. Sukhu said, "Indira Gandhi had taken many unprecedented decisions as Prime Minister which gave a new direction to the country's development."

The chief minister claimed Himachal was established as a separate state under Indira Gandhi. It was due to her decision that Himachal Pradesh was put on the path of development and progress, he said. Sukhu said the people of Himachal would always remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for providing full statehood to Himachal, fulfilling the long pending demand of the people of the state. (ANI)

