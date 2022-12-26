Left Menu

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 13:39 IST
Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- the AAP's candidates for the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor -- on Monday filed their nominations for the polls, party sources said.

The duo was accompanied by party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Adil Khan.

The AAP had on Friday finalised six names as candidates for various Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post.

The six names were shortlisted at a meeting of its political affairs committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

