Left Menu

Maha: Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat injured after fall during morning walk

Talking to PTI, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Thorat has fractured his one of his shoulders and is being shifted to Mumbai for treatment.The former ministers family doctor from Pune will be attending to him in Mumbai, he said.Dr Sanjiv Dhawad from the MLA hostels primary health centre told PTI that they were informed that Thorat had a fall during his morning walk between 7.30 to 8 am.The Congress leader had injured one of his shoulders and sustained bruises on his forehead.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:28 IST
Maha: Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat injured after fall during morning walk
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday sustained a shoulder injury after he had a fall during a morning walk here. Talking to PTI, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Thorat has fractured his one of his shoulders and is being shifted to Mumbai for treatment.

The former minister's family doctor from Pune will be attending to him in Mumbai, he said.

Dr Sanjiv Dhawad from the MLA hostel's primary health centre told PTI that they were informed that Thorat had a fall during his morning walk between 7.30 to 8 am.

''The Congress leader had injured one of his shoulders and sustained bruises on his forehead. We administered first aid and shifted him Mayo Hospital,'' Dr Dhawad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022