Israel's Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu intends to hold a vote in parliament on his new government on Thursday Dec. 29, just days before his mandate to do so expires, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a parliamentary election last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing coalition deals.

