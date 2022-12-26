Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL41 PM-2NDLD VEER BAL DIWAS 'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi, says new India correcting mistakes of bygone decades New Delhi: In the name of history,''concocted narratives'' were taught to infuse inferiority and there is a need to break free from the ''narrow views'' of the past to move forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, underlining that new India is correcting the mistakes of the bygone decades by restoring its long-lost legacy.

DEL57 LD COVID COVID-19: Mock drill on Tuesday to check readiness of health facilities, Ktka re-introduces mandatory mask at many places New Delhi: India will hold a mock drill on Tuesday to check preparedness of health facilities to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 cases, while cautious authorities encouraged the use of masks with Karnataka making it mandatory in schools, colleges and at places where large crowds gather for New Year celebrations.

DEL51 PM-ZELENSKYY PM Modi, UKrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks over phone New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he counted on India's participation for the implementation of his peace formula.

BOM23 GJ-PAK-BOAT Pak boat with crew, arms, and drugs intercepted off Gujarat coast: ICG Ahmedabad: A Pakistani boat with 10 crew members carrying arms, ammunition and 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore was intercepted off the Gujarat coast in the early hours of Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

DEL36 SITHARAMAN-LD AIIMS Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources said.

DEL35 UP-CONG YATRA-INVITATIONS Congress invites Akhilesh, Mayawati, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP Lucknow: The Congress has invited several leaders of non-BJP parties, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, to take part in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BOM22 MH-ACTOR DEATH-ACCUSED-KIN Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police, say his kin Mumbai: Family members of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a television serial near Mumbai, on Monday said he is cooperating in the investigation. BUSINESS DEL47 BIZ-LD-MOTHER DAIRY-MILK PRICE Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2/litre; Amul says no plan to increase New Delhi: Mother Dairy hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market effective Tuesday, citing an increase in its procurement rate of raw milk from producers.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Centre's stand sought on 70-yr-old's plea against domestic violence law New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre on a 70-year-old woman's challenge to a provision under the law against domestic violence which protects even aggressor women from being removed from a shared household.

LGD3 DL-HC-UNNAO-RAPE-FORGERY Delhi HC grants protection to Unnao rape survivor in forgery FIR New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from ''precipitate action'' to the 2017 Unnao rape survivor in an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly forging her date of birth to attract provisions of the POCSO Act in the case in which the now expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted.

FOREIGN FGN41 VIRUS-CHINA-XI President Xi Jinping says China faces 'new Covid situation', calls for targeted measures to curb the virus Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Monday said China faced a ''new Covid situation,'' as he urged healthcare officials to take targeted measures to deal with the sudden surge in infections, the first time that he has spoken about the grim healthcare situation in the country.By K J M Varma FGN27 NEPAL-PM 2NDLD PRACHANDA Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' takes oath as Nepal's new Prime Minister Kathmandu: Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' was on Monday sworn-in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for a third time, a day after the former guerrilla leader dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

