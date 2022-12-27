Left Menu

BRS not yet a national party, it requires people's support to become one: BJP MP K Laxman

Bharatiya Janta Party MP K Laxman on Monday took a swipe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and said that people's support is needed to become a national party, adding that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led party has not become one yet.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:29 IST
Telangana BJP MP K Laxman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janta Party MP K Laxman on Monday took a swipe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and said that people's support is needed to become a national party, adding that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led party has not become one yet. Speaking to the media, Laxman said, "The BRS party hasn't become a national party yet. To become a national party, people's support is needed. The leaders who were rejected in their regions, BRS is meeting them. Even the farmers are angry, already BRS is given VRS in Telangana by people."

He retorted to the BRS government's allegations of receiving "step-motherly treatment" from the Centre, and alleged that the state government did not implement the PM Awas Yojana in the state and "misused" the amount. "As a Rajya Sabha MP, I have raised Telangana issues. PM Awas Yojana was introduced so that every citizen has a house. Nearly 3 crore houses were constructed for the people of the country by the central government. In UP under the Yogi government, 50 lakh people have got houses. Why it was not possible in Telangana?" he said.

"Nearly Rs 44 crores have been given to the Telangana government for the construction of houses for the poor. PM Awas yojana is not being implemented in Telangana and the amount is being misused," the BJP MP added. He said that the BRS government's allegations against the centre that the state government is given a step-motherly treatment statement were proved wrong in the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

