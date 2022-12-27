Left Menu

Japan PM to reinstate ex-reconstruction minister Watanabe, sack incumbent -Kyodo

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 08:52 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reinstate former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe to replace incumbent Kenya Akiba, whom he plans to sack on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

Opposition parties have accused Akiba for being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with the controversial Unification Church.

