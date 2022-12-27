Japan PM to reinstate ex-reconstruction minister Watanabe, sack incumbent -Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reinstate former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe to replace incumbent Kenya Akiba, whom he plans to sack on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

Opposition parties have accused Akiba for being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with the controversial Unification Church.

