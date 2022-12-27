Left Menu

Japan reconstruction minister quits amid election law violation allegations

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, marking the fourth minister to be let go since Kishida created his cabinet in August.

Akiba will be replaced by former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday. Opposition parties have accused Akiba of being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with the controversial Unification Church.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Akiba denied the allegations and said he believed he had done nothing illegal, but added he must step down to avoid jeopardizing parliamentary debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

