Harish Rawat stages dharna for CBI probe into receptionist murder case

Even the Uttarakhand High court has rejected a petition seeking a CBI probe into the case, saying the ongoing SIT probe should not be doubted, he added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:10 IST
Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat staged a dharna here, demanding a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing SIT probe into the resort receptionist's murder, Rawat alleged that a VIP visitor to the resort for whom the slain receptionist was being pressured to offer ''extra services'' is being shielded.

''Our dharna is for justice to Ankita and all the daughters of Uttarakhand who were victims of rape and murder. Why has the name of the VIP not been disclosed yet,'' Rawat asked.

The dharna began at the Gandhi Park here on Monday and concluded at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly murdered by the owner of the Vanantara resort Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices after she resisted being pressured into offering extra services to a VIP guest.

However, the ruling BJP termed Rawat's dharna a political stunt to get media attention.

''He has lost from everywhere in the state in successive elections since 2017 and it is just another political stunt by him to stay in the limelight,'' cabinet minister Rekha Arya said.

''His dharna is just a political drama. It is Harish Rawat's fight to save his identity,'' Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

The SIT is probing the case well. Even the Uttarakhand High court has rejected a petition seeking a CBI probe into the case, saying the ongoing SIT probe should not be doubted, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

