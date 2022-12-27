Left Menu

Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs use folk songs to protest outside assembly

The opposition MLAs were singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan with an aim to attack the government policies and alleged irregularities and corruption by state ministers.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:21 IST
MLAs singing songs outside the assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The opposition MLAs in Maharashtra carried on with their protest on Tuesday during the Winter Session of the Assembly, but today, they chose traditional folk songs to express themselves. The opposition MLAs were singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan with an aim to attack the government policies and alleged irregularities and corruption by state ministers.

Staging a protest on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan on Monday, the Opposition members accused State Minister Abdul Sattar of corruption and irregularities, calling for his sacking from the Cabinet. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray said it was incumbent on Abdul Sattar to step down in light of the corruption charges against him.

"We have all the documents and evidence to prove his misdeeds - be it the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam or objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule," said Aaditya Thackeray. The Opposition accused the Chief Minister as well for his alleged involvement in the land scams.

The protracted border issue between Karnataka and Maharashtra has repeatedly disrupted the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly session. It was reported that CM Eknath Shinde will present the resolution today on the border issue. It will clarify the government's position on the subject. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

