Left Menu

Salman Khurshid calls Rahul 'superhuman' and compares him to Lord Ram

The actions of other BJP leaders are not worthy of respect. He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is working to unite those who love the country while the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP works to break the country by spreading hatred.Reacting on Khurshids statement, BJP spokesman Harishchandra Srivastava said Khurshids remarks reflect nothing but sycophancy.Khurshid saheb needs to think thousands of times before comparing Rahul Gandhi with the mahapurush who is followed by the entire world.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:30 IST
Salman Khurshid calls Rahul 'superhuman' and compares him to Lord Ram
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has described Rahul Gandhi as ''superhuman'' and a ''yogi doing tapasya'', lauding the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also compared Gandhi to Lord Ram and Congress workers to his brother Bharat.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the yatra, said, ''Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus.'' Drawing a parallel with Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, Khurshid said, ''Lord Ram's 'khadau' (wooden slipper) goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes his 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also come, this is our belief.'' He was responding to a question about the Gandhi-led yatra not passing through Uttar Pradesh till now.

The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3 through Loni in Ghaziabad. It will then pass through Baghpat and Shamli to enter Haryana.

He said the yatra will follow the scientific guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic.

His statement came in the backdrop of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking Gandhi to consider suspending the yatra if COVID-19 protocols could not be followed.

To a question related to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Khurshid said, ''We respect him that's why our leader Rahul Gandhi went to his samadhi. The actions of other BJP leaders are not worthy of respect.'' He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is working to unite those who love the country while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works to break the country by spreading hatred.

Reacting on Khurshid's statement, BJP spokesman Harishchandra Srivastava said Khurshid's remarks reflect nothing but sycophancy.

''Khurshid saheb needs to think thousands of times before comparing Rahul Gandhi with the 'mahapurush' who is followed by the entire world. He is a barrister but his statement is a symbol of sycophancy,'' Srivastava added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022