Left Menu

Opposition MLAs meet Goa governor over their demand for Private Members’ Day during Jan session of Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 17:51 IST
Opposition MLAs meet Goa governor over their demand for Private Members’ Day during Jan session of Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

All the seven Opposition MLAs in Goa on Tuesday met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and sought his intervention amid their demand for the extension of the upcoming four-day session of the Assembly to include the ‘Private Members’ Day’.

The members were led by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Talking to reporters after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan, Alemao said they explained to him their demand to have a Private Members' Day during the session which will be held between January 16-19.

The opposition MLAs want the session to be extended to January 20, which is a Friday. Friday is always ‘Private Members’ Day’ during an Assembly session, which allows them to move bills and resolutions, they said.

Alemao alleged the state government is “rattled with the unity of the Opposition” and curtailed the session to exclude the Private Members' Day at the behest of the chief minister (Pramod Sawant).

“The government is worried that we will expose corruption if the session is allowed to be run for a longer duration,” he said.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai alleged Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar was violating the rule book by excluding Private Members' Day from the session.

''The governor has assured us that he will speak with the Speaker on this issue,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022