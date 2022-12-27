Not shocked, says Mehbooba on Pragya Thakur's 'knives' remarks

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was ''not shocked'' at BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remark made at an event in Karnataka exhorting Hindus to keep at least kitchen knives ''sharp'' to respond to any attack. Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention at Shivamogga in Karnataka on Sunday, the BJP MP from Bhopal told her audience to give a befitting reply to anyone who ''infiltrates our house''. ''Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right ,'' she had said.

Mehbooba Mufti said she was ''not shocked that a BJP MP openly calls for genocide of muslims & exhorts her followers to sharpen their knives''. ''In Kashmir, merely stating the obvious & truth invites UAPA but GOI will conveniently ignore her statements since this appeals to their mass base,'' Mehbooba said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)