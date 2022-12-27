Left Menu

76% electors in Punjab voluntarily furnish Aadhaar to link with voter Id: Official

27-12-2022
Over 76 per cent electors in Punjab have furnished their Aadhaar details voluntarily to link with their voter id cards, a top official said on Tuesday.

Punjab's Officiating Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) B Srinivasan said a drive commenced on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit Aadhaar details for linking with voter ID cards on a voluntary basis has received a positive response.

A new Form 6B, which came into force on August 1, 2022, was introduced by the ECI to collect the Aadhaar numbers of the existing electors in a time-bound manner.

Form 6B was introduced with a provision to submit a copy of any of the 11 alternative documents, in case any elector is unable to furnish the Aadhaar details, said an official statement.

It said Srinivasan emphasised that the submission of Aadhaar by electors is totally voluntary and in case the elector does not have the Aadhaar number, he/she can submit a copy of any of the 11 alternative documents mentioned in Form 6B.

The officiating CEO also clarified there will be no deletion of any entry in the electoral roll on the ground of inability on the part of any existing elector to furnish Aadhaar details and no official can deny any new voter for non-submission of Aadhaar.

