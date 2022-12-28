Left Menu

Changing tradition, after 37 years, Congress president to visit Mumbai on party Foundation Day

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Mumbai on the foundation day of the party, where its foundation was laid 137 years ago.

28-12-2022
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Mumbai on the foundation day of the party on Wednesday, where its foundation was laid 137 years ago. In fact, the Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) with the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made the President. Similarly, every year on December 28, the party celebrates its foundation day. Apart from all the state headquarters, the main program is held at the national headquarters of Delhi where the National President of Congress hoists the party flag.

Now Kharge is going to change the tradition after 37 years. Kharge, who was elected to the post of president in September, will inaugurate the Foundation Day program organized by the Mumbai Congress after attending the program at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Earlier in the year 1985, Rajiv Gandhi attended the party's foundation day in Mumbai as the Congress President. And that year the main event was done in Mumbai itself.

Congress has got a non-Gandhi President after 24 years. In 1998, Sonia Gandhi was made Congress President and in 2017 Rahul Gandhi was elected as a party president but he resigned from the post after the poll debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kharge has been elected as a party president who is focusing on giving a message to the party workers on every occasion that he has started meeting the people at the party headquarters without appointments.

Recently, the party won the Himachal Pradesh polls. Although, it lost the Gujarat Assembly polls after he resumed office. By visiting the origin place on the Foundation day of the party, it seems an attempt to give a message to the workers about the party values. (ANI)

