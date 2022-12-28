Left Menu

Winter session of K’taka Assembly to end Thursday, a day ahead of schedule

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:18 IST
The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be adjourned on Thursday, a day prior to the schedule, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

''We had earlier planned till Friday but we discussed with the senior members of the House and decided to wind up tomorrow evening,'' Kageri told the House.

He told the House that the Finance Bill has to be discussed and passed. Further, some other discussions will take place.

