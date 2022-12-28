Winter session of K’taka Assembly to end Thursday, a day ahead of schedule
- Country:
- India
The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be adjourned on Thursday, a day prior to the schedule, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday.
The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.
''We had earlier planned till Friday but we discussed with the senior members of the House and decided to wind up tomorrow evening,'' Kageri told the House.
He told the House that the Finance Bill has to be discussed and passed. Further, some other discussions will take place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Vishveshwar Hegde
- Karnataka Assembly
- Kageri
- Belagavi
ALSO READ
Recount confirms Lauren Boebert narrowly held her House seat
Congress must strengthen its house to fight new parties: Hanumanth Rao
India-China troops clash: Cong MPs give adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, seek discussion, statement from PM.
Men posing as CBI officers loot Rs 30 lakh & jewellery from businessman's house
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC extends house arrest of Navlakha