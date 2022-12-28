Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasts Cong for likening Rahul to Lord Rama

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday flayed the Congress over its likening of Rahul Gandhi to Lord Rama, and warned that the opposition party must ''put an end to insulting the sanatana dharma''.

The former Union minister proudly recalled having represented the deity as a counsel in the Ayodhya title suit, and expressed disgust over the Congress' reluctance to chastise Salman Khurshid for having drawn the controversial analogy.

''It is the height of shamefulness (sharmindagi ki parakashtha hai),” fumed Prasad when journalists approached him with queries, after he cast his vote in the mayoral polls at Patna, which happens to be his home town.

''Leaders of the Congress have given up all regard for sanatana sensibilities in their attempts to earn the dynasty's favour (parivar bhakti). Lord Rama is revered by Hindus. It is shocking that till now Khurshid has not been rebuked nor has the party attempted to disown the remark,” he said.

The BJP leader, who represents Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha, also trained his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for deciding to skip yet another meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Nitish Kumar feels shame (sharm) in looking PM Modi in the eye by whom he was praised as an epitome of socialist principles, but whom he has let down by his volte face,” said Prasad about the JD(U) leader, who snapped ties with the BJP in August and joined the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

The BJP leader also mocked Kumar's national ambitions and pitch for a united opposition.

''There is no vacancy in 2024. PM Modi is set to return to power for a third consecutive term. Moreover, the sham of united opposition got exposed in the assembly polls of Gujarat, where the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party could not reach any type of understanding,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)