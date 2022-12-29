Left Menu

Serbs in northern Kosovo to remove barricades, Serbia's Vucic says

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 04:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 04:23 IST
Serbs in northern Kosovo who have been blocking roads for the past 19 days in a protest against the arrest of a former policeman will start removing barricades Thursday morning, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday evening.

"It is a long process. It will take a while," Vucic said after meeting Serbs from northern Kosovo in the Serbian town of Raska.

Dejan Pantic, the former policeman whose arrest triggered violent protests by Kosovo's Serb minority, was released from custody and put under house arrest after a request from the prosecutors' office on Wednesday.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

