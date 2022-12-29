Uttar Pradesh CM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and said he dedicated his life to the protection of humanity. ''Millions of salutes to Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the unique model of struggle against unrighteousness and tyranny, the unique warrior, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, the great saint, the founder of the Khalsa Panth on his Prakash Parv, a million salutes!'' the chief minister tweeted. He said, ''Your sacrificial life dedicated to the protection of religion and humanity is a precious path for human civilisation.''

