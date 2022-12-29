Left Menu

Those who don't have courage to build anything indulge in stealing, capturing: Uddhav targets Maha CM

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads one of the Shiv Sena factions, on Thursday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading the partys rival camp, saying that those who do not have courage to build anything resort to stealing and capturing.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:53 IST
Those who don't have courage to build anything indulge in stealing, capturing: Uddhav targets Maha CM
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads one of the Shiv Sena factions, on Thursday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leading the party's rival camp, saying that those who do not have courage to build anything resort to stealing and capturing. His statement comes a day after both the Sena factions faced off at the party's office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in south Mumbai. The clash led to tension for about an hour before the police intervened. Talking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex here, Thackeray said the government is yet to give a proper response on the supplementary demands of Rs 52,000 crore, incentives for Vidarbha and farmers hit due to unseasonal rains.

''Those who don't have the courage to build anything steal and capture,'' Thackeray said.

''They have an inferiority complex and then they steal others' parties and offices,'' he added. The confrontation at the BMC took place after Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale, former civic body's standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav and former corporator Sheetal Mhatre, all belonging to the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, entered the party office on Wednesday evening. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction's former corporators, including Ashish Chemburkar and Sachin Padwal objected to their presence, leading to heated exchanges, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022