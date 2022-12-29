Thinking of quitting politics now: Ajit Pawar's mocking reply to Maha BJP chief's warning
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday mocked state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's warning that he should not challenge the saffron party in Vidarbha.
He was not able to sleep ever since he heard Banwakule's statement, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said in a sarcastic tone. Bawankule had said on Wednesday that Ajit Pawar should not challenge the BJP in eastern Maharashtra as the saffron party was ''ready to accept any challenge''.
Asked by reporters about the comment at the legislature complex here, Pawar said, ''We all have lost sleep, I am thinking of leaving politics. It is better to retire than facing such insult in 2024 (elections).''
