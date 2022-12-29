EC plan on remote voting excellent initiative: Former CEC Quraishi

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Thursday described as an ''excellent initiative'' the decision of the Election Commission to invite political parties for a demonstration of a prototype of remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters.

He also welcomed the move of the poll panel to carry out a pilot, saying it will help smoothen difficulties faced by the system.

In a major move to increase voter participation, the Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine (RVM) for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.

If implemented after stakeholder consultations, migrant voters do not need to travel to their home district to exercise their franchise.

''I have seen the EC press release. I think it is an excellent initiative because migrant voters' issue has been hanging fire for a long time and we have not been able to find a solution,'' Quraishi told PTI.

''If EC has found an electronic solution, that is very good and it is very important that they are doing it democratically. They have called all political parties for a demo which is a good thing,'' he said.

He said it was a good step to invite comments from all recognised national and state parties.

''And they have assured that it will be done in consultation with all stakeholders. They will do a pilot. It is also an excellent idea. He said pilot will show all the problems which the system will come across. All good reforms in EC have come through pilot testing only. I think on the whole, it is a very good step and hopefully there will be a consensus,'' he said.

