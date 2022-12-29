Left Menu

Prayers offered in Uttarakhand temples for speedy recovery of Modi's mother

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:58 IST
Prayers were offered by priests in various temples across Uttarakhand on Thursday for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ailing mother Hiraben.

Temples where such prayers were offered included Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath where the idol of Lord Kedar is worshipped during winter, Nrisingh temple, Joshimath and Yog Badri, Pandukeshwar, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

Vishwanath Mandir, Guptkashi, the famous Kalimath temple, Trijuginarayan and Marketeshwar temple in Makkumath were the other temples where such prayers were organised, he said.

