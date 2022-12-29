Political stunt to gain support: BJP leader on Congress' letter on security breach

Amid allegations about security breaches during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam on Thursday lashed out at the former and said that it was a ploy to gain political limelight since they (Congress) did not attract support from the masses during the Yatra. The statement comes in the backdrop of Congress's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam said that if a leader violates the rules, the security provided will be of no use. "If Rahul Gandhi himself breaks the law and security protocols, even the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will not be able to provide security. It appears to be just a poly to gain political support. Congress during the Yatra did gain support therefore it is doing such stunts," said Dushyant Gautam.

The CRPF sent a reply late at night on Wednesday after the Congress shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the security of its leader Rahul Gandhi was compromised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital and accusing it of "completely" failing to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee. "It is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," sources mentioned the points in reply by the CRPF to Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," they said. The force also said, "the security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines."

It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required safety and security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and security agencies as per guidelines. "Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the MHA to all stakeholders concerned including the state governments. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit," said the CRPF.

CRPF said that all security guidelines were strictly followed and adequate deployment of security personnel was made by Delhi police during the Yatra. "Security arrangements made for the protectee work fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down," the CRPF added in its reply. (ANI)

