BJP Rajasthan chief Poonia targets state govt, says Cong characterised by 'flattery and corruption'

BJP's Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia on Thursday hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and alleged that the Congress' was characterised by ''flattery and corruption''.

Speaking to reporters here, Poonia said, ''Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Rama. Here is a gentleman in Rajasthan Congress who compared Rahul Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi... ''Overall the character of the Congress is of flattery, corruption and not accepting the existence of Lord Rama.'' Citing a recent Rajasthan High Court order dismissing a petition by Robert Vadra in a land deal case, Poonia alleged that the Congress government was not concerned with the state's farmers and allotted their lands to his company when the party was in power between 2008 and 2013.

Vadra is the son-in-law of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Rajasthan High Court last week rejected a petition by Vadra seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate investigation into the purchase of land in Bikaner by a company linked to him and his mother.

Earlier this week, the Congress accused the BJP of ''peddling lies'' to victimise Vadra and target the party leadership.

Poonia also demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should break his silence on the matter.

''In 2014, the public properly realised the reality of the Congress' 55-year rule and this was the reason why the people of India rejected the Congress on all these issues,'' he said.

