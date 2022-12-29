Punjab CM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. Mann greeted Punjabis living in India and across the globe on the auspicious occasion.

In a message on 'Parkash Purb' of the 10th Sikh Guru, the chief minister said Guru Gobind Singh preached and practiced the ethos of love, oneness of mankind and universal brotherhood throughout his life. Mann said the creation of the 'Khalsa Panth' by the great Guru in 1699 had a universal relevance by which he raised a unifying force in the world ever ready to make self sacrifice for achieving the goals of justice, equality, social good and protection of human rights. He exhorted the people to follow the noble teachings and rich legacy of the great ''saint soldier''.

Mann called upon the people to unitedly strive hard for carving out an ideal and egalitarian society by treading on the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh. He reminded people of the Guru's unparalleled contribution to uphold the age-old traditions of secularism, besides safeguarding human rights and ensuring religious freedom, for which he sacrificed everything including his own family. He called upon the people to celebrate this sacred occasion rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour and creed.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)