Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6 months pre-trial detention for opposition leader Camacho

Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for opposition Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, state prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday.

Camacho was arrested on Wednesday and detained in the political capital La Paz, escalating tensions between his wealthy agricultural base in the region of Santa Cruz and the national government in La Paz. Prosecutors have charged Camacho with "terrorism" and are also investigating crimes including breach of duty, misuse of influence and attacks on the president and high-ranking state dignitaries, Mejillones said.

The charges are connected to the ouster of former leftist President Evo Morales in November 2019. Morales had declared victory in a disputed presidential election that would have given him a fourth straight term but ended up fleeing the country amid fiery protests, some of which were led by Camacho, a right-wing civic leader. More recently, Camacho has backed protests in Santa Cruz demanding the national government proceed with a delayed census. A new census would likely give his region more tax revenues and seats in Congress.

Camacho's communications team on Wednesday posted a statement released by the La Paz prosecutor's office in which Camacho said the accusations against him lacked truth and credibility. On Thursday, Camacho's communications team said on his Twitter account that authorities had prevented his lawyers from filing a constitutional recourse to free him. The tweets said his constitutional rights had been breached and that he had been "kidnapped" and taken illegally to La Paz.

Mejillones said Thursday he had "no knowledge" of the lawyers filing the recourse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)