Left Menu

CPI(M) needs to be strengthened to fight BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM

Hitting out at the BJP over its alleged communal politics, attack on federal structure and others, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Congress is unable to put up a political fight against BJP and that CPIM needs to be strengthened to take on the BJP-RSS combine effectively.Vijayan, who addressed AIAWU All India Agricultural Workers Union Telangana State Conference at Khammam in Telangana, said the BJP-RSS combine should be stopped in its tracks and the politics of hatred and violence be defeated.Congress calls itself the principal opposition.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:51 IST
CPI(M) needs to be strengthened to fight BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the BJP over its alleged communal politics, attack on federal structure and others, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Congress is unable to put up a political fight against BJP and that CPI(M) needs to be strengthened to take on the ''BJP-RSS combine'' effectively.

Vijayan, who addressed AIAWU (All India Agricultural Workers Union) Telangana State Conference at Khammam in Telangana, said the BJP-RSS combine should be stopped in its tracks and the politics of hatred and violence be defeated.

''Congress calls itself the principal opposition. But, they are unable to put up a political fight to the BJP. In fact, the Congress is functioning as a recruitment agency for the BJP. Only the Left and democratic parties can fight the BJP-RSS combine effectively. For that, it is important to strengthen the CPI(M) organisationally and electorally,'' he said.

In a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS on various issues, he alleged that the Union government is taking steps that destroy the country's federal structure.

He said repeatedly laws are being enacted by Parliament on subjects in the State list in the Constitution, be it law and order, agriculture, cooperation and others.

''Widespread efforts are on to take control of the higher education sector through the Governors in their capacity as Chancellors. The office of Governor is being politically misused to withhold assent to legislations that have been enacted by the State legislature. Not just in Kerala, in all non-BJP-run States, such efforts are being made. Such affronts on the supremacy of State legislatures weaken not just our federal structure but even our democracy too,'' he said.

Neo-liberal policies are being implemented ruthlessly behind the smokescreen created by communal and authoritarian interventions and as a result, corporates are becoming richer and the people are becoming poorer, he alleged.

Vijayan, who highlighted the achievements of Kerala on various fronts, said Kerala is the first in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as per the UN and NITI Ayog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022