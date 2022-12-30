CPI(M) needs to be strengthened to fight BJP-RSS, says Kerala CM

Hitting out at the BJP over its alleged communal politics, attack on federal structure and others, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Congress is unable to put up a political fight against BJP and that CPI(M) needs to be strengthened to take on the ''BJP-RSS combine'' effectively.

Vijayan, who addressed AIAWU (All India Agricultural Workers Union) Telangana State Conference at Khammam in Telangana, said the BJP-RSS combine should be stopped in its tracks and the politics of hatred and violence be defeated.

''Congress calls itself the principal opposition. But, they are unable to put up a political fight to the BJP. In fact, the Congress is functioning as a recruitment agency for the BJP. Only the Left and democratic parties can fight the BJP-RSS combine effectively. For that, it is important to strengthen the CPI(M) organisationally and electorally,'' he said.

In a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS on various issues, he alleged that the Union government is taking steps that destroy the country's federal structure.

He said repeatedly laws are being enacted by Parliament on subjects in the State list in the Constitution, be it law and order, agriculture, cooperation and others.

''Widespread efforts are on to take control of the higher education sector through the Governors in their capacity as Chancellors. The office of Governor is being politically misused to withhold assent to legislations that have been enacted by the State legislature. Not just in Kerala, in all non-BJP-run States, such efforts are being made. Such affronts on the supremacy of State legislatures weaken not just our federal structure but even our democracy too,'' he said.

Neo-liberal policies are being implemented ruthlessly behind the smokescreen created by communal and authoritarian interventions and as a result, corporates are becoming richer and the people are becoming poorer, he alleged.

Vijayan, who highlighted the achievements of Kerala on various fronts, said Kerala is the first in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as per the UN and NITI Ayog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)