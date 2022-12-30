Cong secured power in Rajasthan by making false promises, says BJP MP Diya Kumari

BJP MP Diya Kumari on Thursday lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan and said the Congress had come to power by making false promises.

Citing a string of paper leaks in the state, the Rajsamand MP said these incidents were an injustice with the youths and added that there was no rule of law in Rajasthan. ''What is happening in Rajasthan? Papers are (being) leaked -- this is betrayal and injustice with the youths. They (Congress) have come to power by making false promises,'' she said during a public rally in Alwar. The MP added that even after four years in government, farmers' loans had not been waived. ''The government is giving the most expensive electricity to the farmers and common people,'' she added.

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, garnered respect all over the world. Rathore, who is also a national spokesperson for the BJP, said corruption in Rajasthan was at its peak and the common man was suffering.

In Dausa, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh also cornered the state government over the paper leaks. Addressing a press conference, he said the chief minister had surrendered before criminals, gangsters and the paper (leak) mafia. Alongside the examinees, their family members have also lost faith in the government, Singh said.

''The government is making fun of the unemployed. The government has also become number one in paper leaks. In one year, four papers were leaked,'' he added.

Last week, the 2nd-grade teachers' recruitment paper conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission was cancelled shortly after it began after the questionnaire was allegedly found leaked. On May 16, a paper of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was cancelled after it was leaked. This leak occurred days after the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers had to be cancelled in February 2022. The exam was held in September 2021.

Chief Minister Gehlot on Wednesday said a law on prevention of cheating in recruitment exams would be made stringent if required and added that such incidents were taking place in all states but Rajasthan had taken prompt action. Speaking on the BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra being held in all the state's assembly constituencies, Singh, the party's Rajasthan in-charge, said it was getting huge public support.

He also alleged that Rajasthan had the highest unemployment in the country. ''The unemployment rate (in Rajasthan) during the previous BJP government was 5.4 per cent. It has gone up to 32 per cent during the Gehlot government,'' Singh said. Satish Poonia, the BJP's Rajasthan unit chief, addressed a Jan Aakrosh meeting in Ajmer's Kishangarh and Dudu.

He said the party would form the next government in Rajasthan with a thumping majority.

