Left Menu

'Glorious century rests at God's feet', says PM Modi on mother Hiraben's death

In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetics journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.Modis mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 07:47 IST
'Glorious century rests at God's feet', says PM Modi on mother Hiraben's death
  • Country:
  • India

In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital,'' the medical bulletin said.

“A glorious century rests at God's feet,” Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”.

Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour and also spoke to doctors there.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022