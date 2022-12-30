Left Menu

Prez Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben.Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life. My condolences to the family the president tweeted.Modis mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life. ''I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!'' the president tweeted.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

''Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

