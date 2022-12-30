Left Menu

Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of PM's mother

She was 99.BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences at Hirabens demise.My heartfelt condolences to Hon. Prime Minister Shri narendramodi Ji over the passing away of his beloved mother Smt. Heeraben Modi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:16 IST
Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of PM's mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and many top political leaders from the two states on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Mann noted that the void caused by a mother's loss can never be filled.

''I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief...,'' Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

Khattar said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Hiraben.

The prime minister's mother, Hiraben, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences at Hiraben's demise.

''My heartfelt condolences to Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji over the passing away of his beloved mother Smt. Heeraben Modi. May her soul rest in peace,'' Singh tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Modi's mother.

''There's nothing that can fill the void of losing mother. My thoughts & prayers are with Modi Ji & his family in this hour of grief,'' Badal tweeted.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar also expressed condolences at Hiraben's demise.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while expressing his condolences, said, ''The loss of a mother is very sad at any age. It is difficult to describe it in words..'' Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja also condoled the demise of the prime minister's mother.

''I extend my condolences to Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for the painful loss on the sad demise of your mother,'' Surjewala tweeted.

''My heartfelt condolences to Shri Narendra Modi Ji over the passing away of his mother Smt Heeraben Modi. We stand by the Prime Minister in this hour of grief and loss. May her soul rest in peace,'' tweeted Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022