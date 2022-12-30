Left Menu

TN Guv, CM, leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Expressing profound grief, the Governor said in a tweet ''Deeply saddened by the passing away of Tmt. Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. Narendra Modi. Praying for eternal peace for her departed soul. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.'' Expressing condolences, the Chief Minister said in his tweet ''Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.'' Conveying his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief, Stalin said in another tweet ''May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom.'' AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said he was extremely saddened to know that Hiraben Modi, mother of the Prime Minister passed away early this morning, ''My deepest condolences on behalf @aiadmkofficial to Hon'ble @narendramodi ji, May her soul Rest in Peace,'' he tweeted.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he was grieved to learn about the demise of Hiraben Modi. ''Although no words of solace would really be adequate in such circumstances, I wish to share your grief by conveying my deepest condolences to you and to all other members of your family,'' he added.

He prayed to the Almighty to bestow strength and fortitude upon the Prime Minister and his family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Condoling the death of the Prime Minister's mother, BJP state chief K Annamalai said Hiraben's portrait will be kept at the party offices across the state for the cadres and public to pay their homage this evening.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr S Ramadoss said he was saddened over her demise. ''I know that she was the strength behind Shri Narendra Modi's life. My deepest condolences to our bereaved Prime Minister and his family,'' he tweeted.

MDMK chief Vaiko said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of the Prime Minister's mother.

''May you have the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. My heartfelt condolences,'' Vaiko said in a statement here.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of Hiraben Modi.

''Prime Minister of India @narendramodi My deepest sympathies to him. A mother is still a mother even if she is 200 years old. A great loss,'' Haasan said in a tweet.

