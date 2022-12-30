Left Menu

Government to come up with open policy to woo investors

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:15 IST
Government to come up with open policy to woo investors
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government will soon come up with an open policy to woo private players to invest in the hydro sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure the time-bound completion of all power projects so that the state is not deprived of royalty from these projects.

He saw a presentation made by Sai Eternal Foundation, New Shimla.

Sukhu also released a song composed by Ravinder Thakur and has been directed by the Congress candidate of the assembly elections 2017 from the Jogindernagar assembly segment, Jeevan Thakur.

The song has been sung by Sandeep Sharma and the music was given by Anil Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022