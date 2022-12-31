Left Menu

Chile's Boric pardons 12 convicted after 2019 protests

Chile's President Gabriel Boric on Friday pardoned 12 people connected with widespread protests against inequality in 2019 that left more than 30 dead. Political factions and organizations had called for the release of the people connected to violent protests that shook the South American country.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 03:18 IST
Chile's Boric pardons 12 convicted after 2019 protests

Chile's President Gabriel Boric on Friday pardoned 12 people connected with widespread protests against inequality in 2019 that left more than 30 dead. Political factions and organizations had called for the release of the people connected to violent protests that shook the South American country. As a candidate, Boric had talked about pardoning some of those convicted for less violent crimes after the protests.

The list of those pardoned included men between the ages of 21 and 38 involved in various crimes such as looting, robbery, handling Molotov cocktails, and others. The move was celebrated by political allies with senator Fabiola Campillai, who was blinded during the protests before running for office, calling it a "humanitarian act."

Political opponents decried the move. "It's a slap in the face to all Chileans that want more security," right-wing senator Gonzalo de la Carrera said on Twitter, saying the move disrupts negotiations currently under way to create a national safety council.

Boric also pardoned a member of a rebel group on Friday for a total of 13 pardons. Jorge Mateluna, 48, is linked to the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), had been sentenced to 16 years in prison after being accused of participating in an assault on a branch in Santiago in June 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
2
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
3
Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

 United States
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022