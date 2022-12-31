Left Menu

Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5

Shah will also take part in a rally at Sabroom in South Tripura district on January 5, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Friday.The Rath Yatra has been termed as Jana Viswas Yatra by the ruling party.BJP president J P Nadda will participate in the programme on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12.During the Jana Viswas Yatra, the party expects to connect with around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-12-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 08:48 IST
Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off BJP’s 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5, a party leader said.

The eight-day yatra will commence from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar, he said.

Assembly elections are due in the state early next year. Shah will also take part in a rally at Sabroom in South Tripura district on January 5, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Friday.

The 'Rath Yatra' has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party.

BJP president J P Nadda will participate in the programme on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12.

“During the 'Jana Viswas Yatra', the party expects to connect with around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities,'' Bhattacharjee said.

At least 10 Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and central leaders are expected to join the yatra, he said.

State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury described the yatra as one of the biggest political programmes of the BJP ahead of next year’s assembly elections, and said the saffron camp has ''already geared up to make the event a big success''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
2
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
3
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global
4
Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022