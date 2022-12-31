Catholics in Kerala mourn death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Kerala's Catholic community, which comprises a significant portion of the State's population, mourned the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, under whose tenure India got its first saintess.

Kerala nun Sister Alphonsa became saintess Alphonsa after being canonised by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008. She was a nun belonging to the Syro Malabar Church, one of 23 ''Oriental'' or ''Eastern'' churches in full communion with the Catholic Church.

Head of Syro Malabar Church George Alencherry directed all parishes under his command to toll bells in churches and Christian establishments.

The State political leadership joined the Catholics in mourning.

Senior Congressman and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said the death was a great loss to not only Christians but to the whole world.

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said Benedict was a great theologian, scholar and a good shepherd leading believers to progressive ideas.

Senior Left leaders and Ministers Antony Raju and Roshy Augustine also expressed grief.

While Raju, on his FB page, condoled the death, Augustine said he was pained to hear the tragic news.

''He was the first Pope to abdicate his post in the history of the church and his life will continue to shine light on the world and church. Let us pray for the peace of his soul,'' Augustine said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)