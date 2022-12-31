Kumaraswamy calls Amit Shah reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday called BJP a party full of ''hypocrisies and lies'' and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ''a political chameleon'' and ''reincarnation'' of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

The former Chief Minister through a series of tweets has reacted to the saffron party leader's attack against JD(S).

''The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (a party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. @AmitShah You are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You’re a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Pointing at Shah's allegation that Karnataka will become the ATM of the JD(S) party if it wins, he said if the regional party forms the government, it will become the ATM of the crores of Kannadigas, farmers, labourers, the oppressed, and the disabled.

''JD(S) is the people's ATM. ATM means Any Time Manushyatva (Humanity) to us. To you, it means Any Time Mosa (Cheating). You’ve forced the nation into the path of destruction through your lies. Let’s set the matter of the nation aside...'' he added.

Hitting the ground running in poll-bound Karnataka, Shah on Friday had called Congress and JD(S) ''parivaarvadi'' (dynastic politics) and ''corrupt'', and had urged the people of Mandya and Old Mysuru region to support the BJP in forming a government with majority in the State.

Hitting back at allegations of corruption, Kumaraswamy said: ''Karnataka BJP government is not a 40 per cent government, but a 55-60 per cent government! Isn’t Karnataka an ATM of your party? You must definitely know this. Why hide the truth? Realize that your bravado will not work in front of the Mandya people, Shah.'' Responding to Shah's attack on the JD(S) for 'parivarvaad' (dynasty politics), Kumaraswamy referred to BCCI secretary Jay Shah without naming him.

''Aren’t you aware of the extent of family politics in your party? Is your son any cricket pundit? Why is he a part of BCCI? Does your son’s position satisfy the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court? Now, tell me whose ATM is BCCI?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)