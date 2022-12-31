Following are the top stories at 10 PM: NATION MDS15 KA-LD SHAH BJP will go alone in 2023 K'taka polls, voting for JD(S) is like casting ballot for Congress: Shah Bengaluru: Urging party workers to ensure that BJP forms a government with two-thirds majority in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the party will go alone in the 2023 assembly polls, and said it will be a direct contest as voting for JD(S) is like casting the ballot for Congress.

DEL47 LD RAHUL Will be difficult for BJP to win 2024 LS polls if opposition stands effectively against it: Rahul New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there is a ''massive undercurrent'' in the country against the BJP and if the opposition stands effectively against it with an alternative vision, it will be very difficult for the saffron party to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

CAL14 BH-LD RAHUL NITISH No problem if Cong pitches for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the state, pitching for Rahul Gandhi as the “opposition’s PM face”.

DEL42 JK-LD TERRORISM 56 Pakistanis among 186 terrorists killed, 159 arrested in J-K in 2022: DGP Jammu/Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said 56 Pakistani nationals were among 186 terrorists killed in the Union territory in 2022 and sounded a note of caution over online terrorism propagated by the neighbouring country, including the spread of fake news.

DEL39 COVID-REVIEW MEETING Genome sequencing of 500 Covid samples collected in Dec being done at INSACOG labs: Official sources New Delhi: Genome sequencing of around 500 samples collected in December are being done at INSACOG labs across the country at present, sources said on Saturday during a high-level Covid review meeting chaired by a top government official amid a surge in cases in some countries. DEL34 AVI-VIRUS-INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS RT-PCR negative test report must from Jan 1 for air travellers from China, 4 other countries New Delhi: A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory from January 1, 2023 for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

DEL40 2NDLD PANT 'Substantial improvement' in Rishabh Pant's condition, says close family aide Dehradun (U'khand): There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family friends and others who visited him at the hospital here on Saturday.

DEL46 DL-LG-LD LICENCES Licensing norms eased in Delhi to push night-time economy; restro-bars in 5, 4-star hotels to operate 24x7 New Delhi: Restro-bars in four and five-star hotels in the national capital will soon operate round-the-clock, and clubs can also serve liquor to their guests till 1 pm, in what is seen as a big push to the hospitality sector as part of an ambitious plan to boost the city's night-time economy.

BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-LD CHANDRASEKHAR-WHATSAPP-INDIA MAP IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp over incorrect map of India shown in tweeted video; platform deletes post, apologises New Delhi: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday pulled up WhatsApp for tweeting a video that depicted an incorrect map of India and asked it to fix the error immediately, following which the messaging platform deleted the tweet and apologised. DEL48 BIZ-FOOD-SCHEME Centre to roll out free grain distribution to 81.35 cr NFSA beneficiaries from Jan 1 New Delhi: From January 1, the government will provide foodgrains free of cost to 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-COURT-MCD Delhi court dismisses revision petition against magisterial court order to register FIR in alleged embezzlement case New Delhi: A Delhi court, while dismissing a revision petition against an order of a magisterial court to register an FIR in a case of alleged embezzlement of funds by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, has requested the Joint Commissioner of Police concerned to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious probe. FOREIGN FGN50 JAISHANKAR-INDIA-LD CHINA Ties with China 'not normal' as India will not agree to any attempt to change LAC unilaterally: Jaishankar Nicosia: India will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally by China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted, as he underlined that New Delhi's relations with Beijing are ''not normal'' and there would be no compromise on core issues.

