Building under construction collapses in Mohali, 2 people rescued

A three-storey commercial building under construction in Mohali's Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening and two people trapped under its debris were rescued safely, a senior official said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone that the rescued workers were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the collapse was not immediately known, officials said.

