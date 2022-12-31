Building under construction collapses in Mohali, 2 people rescued
A three-storey commercial building under construction in Mohali's Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening and two people trapped under its debris were rescued safely, a senior official said.
Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone that the rescued workers were sent to a hospital for treatment.
The reason behind the collapse was not immediately known, officials said.
