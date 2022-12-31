Left Menu

Building under construction collapses in Mohali, 2 people rescued

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 22:19 IST
A three-storey commercial building under construction in Mohali's Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening and two people trapped under its debris were rescued safely, a senior official said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone that the rescued workers were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the collapse was not immediately known, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

